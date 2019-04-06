|
|
SHINDER
JOEL
April 5, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Sandy (nee Glass). Loving mother of Dr. Michael Shinder (Arleen) and Howard Shinder (Andrea). Dear brother of Gloria Barnett. Beloved grandfather of Melissa Floek (Nicholas), Brian Shinder (Christine) Adam Shinder, and Danielle Shinder. Adoring great-grandfather of Jackson and Aubrey. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 12:30 P.M. at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA. Int. Mt. Jacob Cem., Collingdale, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Howard and Andrea Shinder thru Tuesday Evening. Contributions in his memory may be made to the ALS Foundation of Greater Philadelphia, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 6, 2019