JOEL WILLIAM ROVINS

ROVINS,
JOEL WILLIAM
On April 20, 2019, of San Rafael, CA, formerly of Philadelphia and Baltimore. Beloved brother of Marcia Docter (Alan), father of Michele Rovins (Luis Diaz) and Jennifer Shade (Jason), also survived by 5 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, April 30th, 11:00 A.M. at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
