Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
of Phila., formerly of Columbus, OH passed suddenly on March 24, 2019 at the age of 65. Daughter of the late John and Josephine (nee Kraus) Brown. Received undergraduate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and her graduate degree from the Univ. of PA. Retired recently as the Executive Director of Executive Communications at Verizon. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Stephen Brown and sister Janet Brown. Survived by her sister-in-law Jacquelin Brown, nieces Allison Brown and Tracey Brown (Aaron) Murrish, great-nephew Chase Murrish and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held in both Philadelphia and Columbus, OH in the Spring.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
