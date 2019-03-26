|
FLOOD
JOHANNA "LILLIAN"
(nee Artimovich)
Passed away on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Ducky"; and loving companion of Jim "Cub" Hudson. Devoted mother of Kathleen Flood and Joanne (late Mike) Maronski. Dearest Gram of Jessica, Michael, and Matthew. She will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday morning, beginning at 9:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial private.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019