Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHANNA FLOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHANNA (Artimovich) FLOOD

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHANNA (Artimovich) FLOOD Notice
FLOOD
JOHANNA "LILLIAN"
(nee Artimovich)


Passed away on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Ducky"; and loving companion of Jim "Cub" Hudson. Devoted mother of Kathleen Flood and Joanne (late Mike) Maronski. Dearest Gram of Jessica, Michael, and Matthew. She will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday morning, beginning at 9:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Burial private.

To express online condolences:
www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now