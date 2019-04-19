|
AXAM
JOHN A.
89, passed away on April 12, 2019. John accrued 65 years of industry experience with the Free Library of Philadelphia. His many tasks began as a Library Page in 1954 and culminated with John ascending to the Executive Board of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Services will be held, Sat., April 20, 2019, at 10 A.M., Haven Peniel United Methodist Church, 2301 W. Oxford St., Phila. PA 19121. Int. Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Rd., Phila. PA 19150.
FOUNTAIN FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019