|
|
CRISTION
JOHN A. SR.
of Levittown went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sarah Cristion (nee: Ewing) who he was very happily married to for 61 years. His children, John A. Cristion Jr. (Connie) from Columbia, MD, Judy A. Cristion from (Yardley, PA). He is also survived by his grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Heather N. Wilson (Jeffrey), Ashley P. Cristion, Michelle J. Cristion, Jeffrey C. Arndt, Jordan E. Cristion and Great Grandson: James B. Wilson. His Celebration of life will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 at the Bucks County Community Church 1249 W Maple Ave, Langhorne, PA 19047 at 11:00 am In lieu of flowers donations in John's memory may be made to Bucks County Community Church at the above address.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019