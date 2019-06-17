Home

Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Age 92 years of Cherry Hill, passed peacefully away on June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Roselli) for 64 years. Devoted father of John A. Jr. (Nancy), Stephen, Andrew (Melinda) and Marianne Keenan (James). Loving grandfather of John (Ashley), Luke, Elizabeth (James), Sarah, Stephanie, Noah, Lily, Jimmy, Johnny and Juliana and great grandfather of Sam, Emma and Joy. Dear brother of the late Mario DiCiurcio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was a 1945 graduate of South Philadelphia High School and a graduate of Drexel University. He then did his graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania. John was a United States Navy Veteran. Prior to retirement in 1989, John was a Principal Member on the Engineering Staff for RCA/GE for over 35 years. After retiring, he did consulting work for 9 years at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown. John enjoyed classical music, photography and fishing but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 8:30 am at THE FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ 08109. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to St. Peter School at the above address. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019
