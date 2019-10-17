|
|
MATTESINI
JOHN A., III,
Age 34, of Cranston RI, passed away on October 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angela (Montanaro) Mattesini.
Born in Morton PA, he was a son of John A., Jr. and Rosemary J. (Edwards) Mattesini.
John served in the U.S. Navy and was working as a super-visor for AM Source.
John was a "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed fixing and building cars. He was a history enthusi-ast and was an avid pool player.
Besides his wife and parents, he leaves his 2 children, Anthony J. and Audrina A. Mattesini; 5 siblings, Stephanie Fullmer, Andrea Kimes, Laura Klina, Leanne Bohdanowicz and Matthew Mattesini; and many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by his best friend and "brother", Ralphie Montanaro and his cat, Mr. Bubbles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 A.M., in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Friday, 5 to 8 P.M., in NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 85 Chester Avenue, Cranston RI 02920 or
gofundme.com/f/johnmattesini
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019