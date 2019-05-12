|
MULLIN
JOHN A. "JACK"
Age 89 of Phila., and formerly of Florida and Bensalem passed away May 9, 2019. Jack was a former Police Officer and Counselor. U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Webley) and the late Maryellen (nee Holden). Father of the late John Mullin and father in law of the late Bill Shedden. And brother of the late Sr. Joan Miriam, SSJ. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Maureen Shedden, son, Dennis Mullin (Carol), sister, Johanna Mullin and his daughter-in-law, Dorry Mullin. Also survived by 6 grand-children and 3 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Thursday 10 A.M. at St. Ephrem R.C.. Church 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
