WELDING
JOHN A.
76, of King of Prussia, Pa formerly of Collegeville, Pa passed away Friday Nov. 8, 2019. He was the husband of the late late Mary Louise (Strogen) Welding. Survived by his children Lizanne (Malcom) Mills, Jennifer Welding, Sean (Morgan) Welding. Brother of Katherine Walsh, Joseph Welding, Sr. Kevin "Betty" Francis, Mary Ann Schenck, and Francis Welding. Also survived by 3 grandchildren.
His Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. from St. Eleanor's RC Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Friends may call on Friday Morning, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at church. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to The Support Center for Child Advocates, Mercy Neighbor-hood Minbistries or Catholic ReLief Services. Arrangements by MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, 610-489-7900.
