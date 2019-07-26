Home

46, was born Sept. 26, 1972. He lost his battle with alcohol and drugs and went to his peace on July 22, 2019. John was a graduate of Central Regional High School, class of 1990 and graduated from the University of the Arts in Phila. He remained a lifelong resident of Phila., working in the media field.
Mr. Stone is predeceased by his parents John W. Stone and Joan Terri Stone; his paternal grandparents Jack W. Stone and Barbara June Stone; and by his cousin David Gunderson. Surviving are his Aunt Susan Racko and her husband Jim; his cousins Charles Gunderson and his wife Marissa; his nieces KatiLin and Emily Stone; and his nephews Quintin and Theo Gunderson; as well as many extended family and friends, all of whom he loved beyond measure. John brought laughter and sunshine and was a gentle giant… Peace out Johnny…
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1 - 4 P.M. at MASTAPETER FUNERAL HOME, 270 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Monday, July 29th at 9:30 A.M. in the Funeral Home before leaving to celebrate an 11 A.M. Funeral Mass at Saint Barnabas Church in Bayville.
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019
