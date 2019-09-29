Home

JOHN ALBERT VENCIUS Notice
VENCIUS
JOHN ALBERT


70, of New Hope, PA, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. He worked for the Philadelphia Water Department for his entire career. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Elaine Gumaer, and his sister Helen Dunn, and survived by his wife, Michele McElderry; children: Diana (Josh Pastuch) and Alexander; grandchildren: Oliver and Samuel; siblings: Cecelia Mostardi (Stephen Mostardi) and Michael (Emily); nephews: Paul and Michael Mostardi, David Nowik, and Zack; and niece, Christine Hanly (Bill Hanly). Memorial service at 12 Noon, Saturday October 5th at the Conservatory at WEST LAUREL HILL CEMETERY, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve or .


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
