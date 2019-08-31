|
|
DAVIS
JOHN ALLEN, JR. "JACK"
was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in June of 2017, and exceeded all expectations while dealing with this disease. On Monday, August 26, 2019 he was no longer able to fight the condition, and passed away peacefully at home. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed by his wife of 39 years Dr. Rosemary (nee Vaughan), sons Dr. Richard V.N. and William A., and daughter Mary Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents John Allen and Bernella Davis, and by his son James Edward, who died in infancy. Relatives, coworkers and friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9 to 11 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA 19082. A Graveside Prayer Service and burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill. Donations in Jack's name to The Providence Animal Center, Media PA, Justice Rescue or the Salvation Army will be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 31, 2019