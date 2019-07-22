|
|
DeMARIA
JOHN ALOYSIUS, JR.
Age 59, of West Chester, PA, on July 19, 2019. Beloved son of Gina (nee Durante) and the late John A. DeMaria, Sr.; loving brother of Joseph DeMaria (Margie), Donna Hummel (Lee), and Jason DeMaria; dear uncle of Daniel DeMaria, Nathanael Hummel, Elijah Hummel, Nicholas DeMaria, and Gianna DeMaria. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6-8 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019 and 8:30-9:30 AM Friday at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 followed by his Funeral Mass 10 AM at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019