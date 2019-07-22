Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DeMARIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ALOYSIUS DeMARIA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN ALOYSIUS DeMARIA Jr. Notice
DeMARIA
JOHN ALOYSIUS, JR.


Age 59, of West Chester, PA, on July 19, 2019. Beloved son of Gina (nee Durante) and the late John A. DeMaria, Sr.; loving brother of Joseph DeMaria (Margie), Donna Hummel (Lee), and Jason DeMaria; dear uncle of Daniel DeMaria, Nathanael Hummel, Elijah Hummel, Nicholas DeMaria, and Gianna DeMaria. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 6-8 PM Thursday, July 25, 2019 and 8:30-9:30 AM Friday at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 followed by his Funeral Mass 10 AM at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now