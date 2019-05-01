|
|
CHAPMAN
JOHN B. "JACK"
April 29, 2019, of Huntingdon Valley. Beloved husband of Janet. Devoted father of Lynn and Bruce. Grandfather of Andrew Chapman. Jack lived in Huntingdon Valley for over 60 years and was involved in his community as a board member of Pennypack Trust, a Poll Watcher of elections in ward 1, a Lower Moreland Twp. zoning board member and an Elder in the Gloria Dei Church. Jack ran the family business, Chapman Industrial Finishes, for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Saturday May 4th at Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends may call from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. service time. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Sunset Mem. Park. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the above named church.
STILES FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019