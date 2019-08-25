|
Passed away on July 21, 2019. He was born on Sept. 1, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas and Suzanna (Flynn) Connolly. He is survived by his wife, Constance (Boyle) Connolly; his children, John (Lisa), Rosemary, Kathleen (Stephen), Colleen (Sean), Christine (Greg), and Brian; and many others. Services will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Warminster, PA on August 31, 2019 at 10 A.M. Donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019