EURELL

JOHN B., JR. "JACK"

Age 87, died peacefully Sun., Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Fl. Born March 9, 1931 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of John B. Eurell, Sr. and Marie (Cronin) Eurell and the brother of Jeanne Marie E. Ash. Mr. Eurell graduated from Purdue University and Georgetown's Law School. He was a prac-ticing Attorney with the Philadelphia Law firm of D'Angelo and Eurell for over 50 years. Upon the death of his father in 1970 he succeeded his father as President of the JB Eurell, Co. a roof deck contra-ctor and building materials distributor until the business was sold in 1992. Mr. Eurell was a longtime member of Overbrook Golf Club, the Union League of Philadelphia and Lago Mar Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. He is survived by his sister's children and a host of friends, as well as, a favorite Godchild Shannon Litton. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church, 41 East Baltimore Ave., Lans-downe, PA 19050 on Fri., March 15, 2019 at 10 A.M. followed by Int. in Calvary Cem. Gulph Rd. and Matsonford Rd., West Con-shohocken, PA 19428.

