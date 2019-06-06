|
|
NEFF
JOHN B.
Age 87, of Berwyn PA, former Executive Vice President of Wellington Manage-ment Co., peacefully, on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian E. Neff. Loving father of the late Patrick M. Neff, Lisa B. Neff-Ryave and Stephen J. Neff (Nicole P.). Dear grandfather of Ian, Sarah, Jessica, Amanda and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Rohan, Livinia, and Shane.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, June 10, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Monica Church, 35 Main Ave., Berwyn PA 19312. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to St. Monica Parish or to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America,
www.alzfdn.org Arr.
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME Inc.
Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019