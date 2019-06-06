Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN NEFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN B. NEFF

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHN B. NEFF Notice
NEFF
JOHN B.


Age 87, of Berwyn PA, former Executive Vice President of Wellington Manage-ment Co., peacefully, on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian E. Neff. Loving father of the late Patrick M. Neff, Lisa B. Neff-Ryave and Stephen J. Neff (Nicole P.). Dear grandfather of Ian, Sarah, Jessica, Amanda and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Rohan, Livinia, and Shane.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, June 10, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Monica Church, 35 Main Ave., Berwyn PA 19312. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to St. Monica Parish or to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America,
www.alzfdn.org Arr.

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME Inc.

logo


Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now