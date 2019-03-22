Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
JOHN REES
JOHN B. REES

On March 20, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 66. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Zemble); also survived by his brother Charles Rees (Marcia) and his sister-in- law Patricia Rees, devoted uncle of Michael and Brian. Funeral Mass Saturday March 23rd, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Viewing 10 - 11 A.M. at Church. Interment George Washington Mem. Park. Memorial donations may be made to the above church.

www.lownes.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 22, 2019
