JOHN C. PURCELL

JOHN C. PURCELL
PURCELL
JOHN C.
On April 4, 2019, of Rydal, formerly of Blue Bell PA, age 54. Devoted son of Joan (nee Reinehr) and the late Thomas X. Purcell Jr.; brother of Thomas X. Purcell III, Linda Purcell, Paul Purcell (Mary Pat), and Joan Lauer (Jim) uncle of Mary Allessandra, Lucas, Jimmy, and Joanie.
Funeral Mass Saturday, April 13th, 11 A.M., at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting PA 19482. Viewing 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Church. Int. St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics, 980 Harvest Drive, Blue Bell PA 19422.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
