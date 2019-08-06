|
STEWART
JOHN C., SR.
Of Sicklerville, NJ, passed away August 3, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Stewart. Loving father of the late James N. Stewart, John Charles Stewart, Jr. (Emolyn), Kathleen Palmucci (Samuel), Michael F. Stewart (the late Maryann), and the late William B. Stewart. Proud grandfather of William Stewart (Koren), James Stewart, Theresa Stewart, John C. Stewart III, Vincent Stewart, Brianna Palmucci, Nicole Morozin (Michael), Samantha Short (Michael), Vincenzo Palmucci, Michael F. Stewart, Jr. (Christine), Ashley Ann Stewart (boyfriend, TJ Fox), William B. Stewart, Jr., Kaitlyn Stewart; great-grandfather of Joseph Stewart, Jennifer Stewart, Haley Stewart, Anthony Stewart, Jesse James Stewart, the late baby Jimmy Stewart, Ariel Mita, Toni Hadnot, Ava Zizzamia, Michael Zizzamia, Nicky Zizzamia, Nathan Stewart, Dominic Palmucci, Isabelle Stewart, Logan Stewart, Xavier Stewart, Abigale LaBelle-Stewart, Damien Pratt, Tyler Clandaniel, Jennifer Stewart, and Joseph Stewart.
John served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II, occupying China. He worked for many years at the Philadelphia Inquirer as a pressman. He was a talented bricklayer and artist. He was also a Free & Accepted Mason.
John was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies. He loved thrift shopping, if there was something you needed, it was a safe bet that he would find it. He was an awesome card player and enjoyed playing cards. One of John's best qualities was his great sense of humor, something he passed down to his children. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply and would use his skills as an amateur magician to entertain them.
Viewing will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, where a prayer service will immediately follow at 12:00 P.M. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Swedesboro, NJ. Condolences may be shared at
www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019