Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:15 AM
SAINT CLARE ASSISI PARISH-ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH
313 MEMORIAL AVE.
GIBBSTOWN, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
JOHN CAMPBELL

JOHN CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL
JOHN


74, of Mullica Hill, NJ (formerly of Drexel Hill, PA) passed away on November 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born to the late James and Agnes (Deal) Campbell. As one of 8 children, John learned to be kind, compassionate, competitive and generous. These traits were the backbone of John's character and endeared him to everyone he encountered. In his youth, growing up in South Philadelphia, John enjoyed
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
