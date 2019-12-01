|
CAMPBELL
JOHN
74, of Mullica Hill, NJ (formerly of Drexel Hill, PA) passed away on November 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born to the late James and Agnes (Deal) Campbell. As one of 8 children, John learned to be kind, compassionate, competitive and generous. These traits were the backbone of John's character and endeared him to everyone he encountered. In his youth, growing up in South Philadelphia, John enjoyed
(CONTINUED)
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019