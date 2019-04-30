COLYAR

JOHN "JACK"

Age 92, of Upper Southampton, peacefully joined his God on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Mr. Colyar was born December 4, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Henry and the late Catherine Colyar and brother of 6 siblings. He was married for 60 wonderful years to his loving wife Joan "Cissy" Colyar.

Jack was a family man and a man of integrity, living a fulling life surrounded by friends and family. Mr. Colyar graduated from Roman Catholic H.S. in 1944. He attained his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from LaSalle College in 1950 after serving honorably in the Navy. Jack worked as an auditor for the Department of Defense Inspector General Office for 31 years. Mr. Colyar was a devout parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church and participated in the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his 7 children: Jack Jr. (Brenda), Joan, Donna Callahan (Don), Colleen Devlin (John), Kathleen Piontek (Carl), Gary (Kelly), and Laura Riffe (Tom). Jack was the grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 8.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, from 10:00 to 11:30 A.M., at JAMES J. MCGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave, Southampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 (Noon) at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton. Interment with Military Honors will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be given to the family at McGheeFuneralHome.com

