DUGAN
JOHN D.
June 25, 2019. Age 92. Son of the late Eugene and Alice Dugan; brother of the late Eugene, Marguerite, Alice, Charles, Robert, Mary, Joseph, Francis, James, and Dorothy. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to call Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 11:30 A.M., at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Int. private. Donations in his memory may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn GA 30047, or PA-SPCA, 350 Erie Ave., Phila. PA 19134.
Also a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Symphony Square for their kindness and caring.
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019