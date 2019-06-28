Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
View Map
JOHN D. DUGAN

JOHN D. DUGAN Notice
DUGAN
JOHN D.
June 25, 2019. Age 92. Son of the late Eugene and Alice Dugan; brother of the late Eugene, Marguerite, Alice, Charles, Robert, Mary, Joseph, Francis, James, and Dorothy. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends invited to call Tuesday, 10:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Service 11:30 A.M., at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Int. private. Donations in his memory may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn GA 30047, or PA-SPCA, 350 Erie Ave., Phila. PA 19134.
Also a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Symphony Square for their kindness and caring.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019
