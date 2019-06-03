|
O'HARA
JOHN D.
of Maple Glen, 91, on May 30, 2019. Loving father of Mame (Ken), John (Kate), Michael (Edilia), Frank (Pat), Tom (Lucy) Joe (Kelly) Jane (John), 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children. preceded in death by his wife Nora Jane, and son Stephen (Bill). Jack was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a social worker and volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society and Abington Hospice. Visitation at St. Alphonsus Church 33 Conwell Dr. Maple Glen on June 14,
11 A.M. followed by Mass at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Warminster Hospice or Autism Speaks.
