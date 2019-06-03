Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN O'HARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN D. O'HARA

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHN D. O'HARA Notice
O'HARA
JOHN D.


of Maple Glen, 91, on May 30, 2019. Loving father of Mame (Ken), John (Kate), Michael (Edilia), Frank (Pat), Tom (Lucy) Joe (Kelly) Jane (John), 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children. preceded in death by his wife Nora Jane, and son Stephen (Bill). Jack was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a social worker and volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul Society and Abington Hospice. Visitation at St. Alphonsus Church 33 Conwell Dr. Maple Glen on June 14,
11 A.M. followed by Mass at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Warminster Hospice or Autism Speaks.
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.