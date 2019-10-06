Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
JOHN D. ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS
JOHN D.
Of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away surrounded by his family on October 4, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born the son of the late Pierce and Mary Roberts (nee Pielichowska). Beloved husband of Marjorie (nee Thorne). Loving father of Ann Roberts, Kathleen Roberts Wilkens (Michael), and John Darrell Roberts. Caring grand-father of Mena. Dear brother of Philip Slomnick. John was a retired elementary school teacher with Parkway School in Mt. Laurel, NJ. He received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Temple University and a Master's degree in Education from Glassboro State College (Rowan University). He retired from the US Army Reserves as Lt. Colonel and volunteered with his wife in the US Army Family Readiness and Support Program. John was a member of the Retired Officers Association, the Military Officers Association of America and the National Sojourners Association. He volunteered as a docent with the Moorestown Historical Society and was a member of the Mozart Masonic Lodge. John enjoyed attending the Battle of the Bulge reenact-ment and the Merchantville Stamp Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Monday, October 7, from 6 to 8 P.M. and again on Tuesday from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt. 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The Funeral Service will be at 12 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in John's honor to the .
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
