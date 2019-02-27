Home

JOHN DEAN ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON
JOHN DEAN


On Feb. 21, 2019, of Huntingdon
Valley. Husband of Jeannie (Regina) (nee Hood). Father of John (Michele), Matthew (Lisa), Elizabeth Newell (Don), and Victoria Mora (Eleazar). Grand-father of Haley, Olivia, Rachael, Lyndsey and Donny.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, from 6 to 8 P.M., at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1218-20 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown PA 19031, and again on Saturday, from 9 to 10 A.M., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2086 Parkview Ave., Abington PA 19001. Funeral Service will follow at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the above named Church.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
