SULLIVAN
JOHN DENNIS "SULLY"
79, of Princess Anne, MD. Formerly of South Philadelphia, decorated 21 year Veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family.
Son of the late John and Marie Manion Sullivan. John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mariko Sullivan; three daughters, Tina Marie (Brent) Conner, Debra Ann (David) Widener, Lisa Mary (Jerry) Mears; five granddaughters, Molly Welch, Megan Meadows, Tiffany Meadows, Maura Mears, Miranda Mears; two brothers, Eugene (Patricia) Sullivan, Thomas (Bernadette) Sullivan and a sister, Patricia (Francis) Rafferty.
Funeral Mass and Interment took place in Salisbury, MD.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 21, 2019