DeVITO
JOHN
Passed suddenly on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Jamie (nee Vernose). Adoring and devoted father of Jade and Capri DeVito. Loving Pop and devoted best friend of Chase DeVito. Son of the late Samuel and Jean DeVito. Cherished brother of Steven DeVito, Georgiana (Nicholas) Cataldi-DeVito and Robert (Maria) DeVito; brother in law of Lee Vernose Byrne; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing Wednesday 10:30 A.M. Holy Spirit Church, 19th and Hartranft Sts. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019