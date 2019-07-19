COLL

JOHN E. "JACK" JR

Age 88, of Newark, DE and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 20, 1930, he was the son of the late John E. and Elizabeth (Jones) Coll, Sr. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked with various publications throughout his career, retiring from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Jack was a member of the Printers Union of Philadelphia for many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and time spent at Sea Isle City. Jack was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved all animals. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted family man. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary S. Coll; sisters, Patricia Hayes and Elizabeth Arrowood; twin sister, Mary Hovis; and former spouse, Margaret (Stinger) Coll. Jack is survived by his children, Kathleen Powers (John), Beth Ann Pilipzeck (Harry), John E. Coll, III (Rora) and Carolyn Coll; sister, Jean Coll; and granddaughters, Katelyn Powers and Liz Pilipzeck. Jack's family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Millcroft Senior Living, who were like family to him as a resident and to Season's Hospice. A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Seasons Hospice, Seasons Hospice of Delaware, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published on Philly.com on July 19, 2019