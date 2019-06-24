Home

JOHN E. JUNOD

Of Feasterville, formerly of Somerton passed away on June 21, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Anne D. (nee: Kernan). Devoted father of John B. (Elaine), Michael F. (Linda), Stephen (Barbara), David (Monique) and Thomas R. (Lori). Loving grandfather of Michael, Danielle, Jaclyn, Kaitlin, Timothy, Rachel, Ryan, Sarah, Christipher, Andrew and Sean. Also survived by three brothers, two sisters and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday, June 27 from 9:45 to 11:15AM Saint Ephrem Church, 5340 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. Funeral Mass 11:30AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Saint Ephrem Church at the above address or to Holy Redeemer Hospice. 12265 Townsend Road, Phila., PA 19154.
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
