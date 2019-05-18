|
|
KACHIGIAN
JOHN E.
May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Wanda (nee Farrer), loving father of Jennifer (Martin) Finn and Lisa Kachigian (Josh Doolin), dear grandfather of Joseph Finn, Daphne Doolin and Cora Doolin, dear brother of Ed (Robin), Danny, Michael (Suzanne), Roseanne Aitken (the late Ron), Kevin (Karoline) and the late Baby Ellen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday May 22, 2019, 9:30 A.M. from THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Service 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to the PA SPCA, 34 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or The , 615 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on May 18, 2019