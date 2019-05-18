Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME, LTD
6421 FRANKFORD AVE
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-1466
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KACHIGIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN E. KACHIGIAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOHN E. KACHIGIAN Notice
KACHIGIAN
JOHN E.


May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Wanda (nee Farrer), loving father of Jennifer (Martin) Finn and Lisa Kachigian (Josh Doolin), dear grandfather of Joseph Finn, Daphne Doolin and Cora Doolin, dear brother of Ed (Robin), Danny, Michael (Suzanne), Roseanne Aitken (the late Ron), Kevin (Karoline) and the late Baby Ellen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday May 22, 2019, 9:30 A.M. from THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Service 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to the PA SPCA, 34 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 or The , 615 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19106.


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now