|
|
McCLOSKEY
JOHN E.
Age 63, on April 13, 2019. A
Captain with the Phila. Police Dept for 41 years. Husband of Patti; father of John and Kelly; brother of Michael McCloskey (Sheila), Patricia Manning (William), and Suzanne McElhatton (Michael); uncle of William and Alexandra Manning; Kate, Michael and Matthew McElhatton. Also survived by his companion Tracey Bryant and her children William Bryant (Natasha), Katrina and Corey Humes. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. from 8 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10 AM.. at Maternity B. V. M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave, Phila, PA 19115. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Road, Phila, PA. 19154.
www.wetzelandson.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019