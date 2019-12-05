|
|
MURRAY
JOHN E.
Longtime resident of Bensalem, passed away on December 1st, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Bernadine Murray (nee Dinan). Loving father of Stacey Cockerham (Ken). Devoted Pop Pop of Nicholas and Diana. Also survived by his brother Joseph Murray (Annette) as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend John's Viewing and Funeral on Saturday Dec. 7th from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be at a later date. Please omit flowers; please make donations in John's memory to St. Charles Borromeo Church at the address listed above.
McCAFFERTY
FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc.
Mark McCafferty, F.D.
mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019