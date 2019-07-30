Home

JOHN E. "NAZZ" NAZZARIO

JOHN E. "NAZZ" NAZZARIO Notice
NAZZARIO
JOHN E. "NAZZ"


July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cheryl (nee Franchetti). Devoted father of Gidget (Jason) Cuticchia, John (Ginny) Fugarino, John Nazzario and Jennifer (Felix) Colagioia. Also survived by 9 grand-children. Brother of Joseph (Beverly) Nazzario and Mark (Margie) Nazzario. Uncle of Tiffany Nazzario. Also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. John was a life long fan of Frank Sinatra. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING SATURDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot located on 10th and Bigler Sts.), followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
