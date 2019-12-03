Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN E. "JACK" WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN E. "JACK" WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT
JOHN E. "JACK"


At the age of 95, died on December 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Genevieve Wright (nee Kieltyka) and father of Louise Wright and Joyce Napoline (Marty Harkins). Jack was a long time resident of Juniata and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) and Philmont Mobile Radio Club. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday at 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Foundation (details at arrl.org).

Condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now