WRIGHT
JOHN E. "JACK"
At the age of 95, died on December 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Genevieve Wright (nee Kieltyka) and father of Louise Wright and Joyce Napoline (Marty Harkins). Jack was a long time resident of Juniata and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) and Philmont Mobile Radio Club. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday at 9 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Foundation (details at arrl.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019