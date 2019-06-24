CANNON

JOHN EDWARD

Age 88, Of Doylestown, form-erly of Northeast Philadelphia and West Philadelphia. He was the son of John and Celia (Zworsky) Cannon of County Donegal, Ireland. John was predeceased by his wife Winnie (Reardon/Brady) Cannon. He is survived by 3 children Maureen Groome (Ed), John Brady (Susan) and Dennis Brady. John is also survived by 2 grandchildren Stephanie (Ryan) and Megan (Ben) and a large number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 2 brothers Andy (Ann), Pat "Frankie" (Carol-deceased) and 2 sisters Ceily Canavan (Francis "Reds"-deceased) and Mary Parsons (Charlie-deceased). John is survived by one sister Sally Parkes (Bill- deceased). John graduated from St Thomas Moore high school and after graduating he enlisted in the US Navy for four years. Following military service, he was employed by Smith Kline & French Laboratories in various financial positions until his retirement in 1986. During his employment John received a BS in Accounting from St Joseph's University. After retiring John went on to become a Certified Financial Planner and practiced as a personal Financial Advisor for a number of years. He spent summers at his home in Cape May, NJ enjoying the beach and golf at Avalon Golf Club. John will always be known for his big Irish smile and will be missed by many especially by his daughter Maureen. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. and Thursday 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, 3252 Chester-field Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Parish [email protected]

