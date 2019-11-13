|
MULGREW
REVEREND JOHN EDWARD
Age 90 years of Media, PA. passed peacefully on November 3, 2019 at Villa Saint Joseph in Darby, PA. Father John was born February 3, 1929 in West Philadelphia, PA to his late parents Patrick and Catherine (nee Heally) Mulgrew. He attended St. Thomas More High School and entered directly into St Charles Borromeo Seminary. Father Mulgrew was ordained May 10th, 1956. Father John was a gifted educator and taught many eager students at Cardinal Dougherty High School and LaSalle College. After his teaching career he was appointed pastor at Holy Spirit Parish in So. Philadel-phia, where he served for over 20 years. He was a retired senior priest for many years, most recently at Nativity B.V.M. Parish in Media, PA where he will be missed. Rev. Mulgrew was an academic, with charm, wit and grace. He was preceded in death by his brother Francis Mulgrew and Sister in law Ida Mulgrew.
He is survived by his 3 nephews, Patrick Mulgrew (Constance) of Catawba SC. Francis Mulgrew of Dublin Ireland, and John Mulgrew (Catherine) of Bearsden, Scotland. Also survived by his cousin John Mulgrew (Anne) of Bearsden, Scotland.
Reception of the body will be in The Church of the Nativity B.V.M., Franklin and Monroe St., Media, PA 9:00 A.M. Friday morning November 15, 2019. Clergy, family, and friends my call between 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. in church prior to the Mass. Funeral Mass will be cele-brated 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
