FR. JOHN F. McATEE O.S.A.

FR. JOHN F. McATEE O.S.A. Notice
McATEE, O.S.A.
FR. JOHN F.


On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Waterford, NY. Son of the late Francis A. McAtee and Dorothy Johnson. Survived by his cousin Barbara Di Lucia and her family. He was the Parochial Vicar at St. Mary's Church, Waterford, NY and St. Augustine, Troy, NY. He had previously served in campus ministry at Villanova Univer-sity, Villanova, PA and in missionary work in various parishes in Japan for 25 years. Viewing on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova, PA from 9:00 - 10:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial immediately following Mass in the Augustinian plot at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Com-munity requests that donations be made in Fr. McAtee's memory to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
