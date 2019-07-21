|
|
O'ROURKE
JOHN F.
Peacefully, on July 19, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Kistner), devoted father of John (Mary Jo), Dennis (Cathy), Marian Cummings (Bob) and David. Dear Pop Pop to 9 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., A 19149 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Deer Meadows Benevolent Assoc., 8301 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19152 in his memory.
Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019