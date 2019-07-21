Home

Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634 6858
JOHN O'ROURKE
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Timothy Church
3001 Levick St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Church
3001 Levick St.
Philadelphia, PA
JOHN F. O'ROURKE

JOHN F. O'ROURKE Notice
O'ROURKE
JOHN F.
Peacefully, on July 19, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Kistner), devoted father of John (Mary Jo), Dennis (Cathy), Marian Cummings (Bob) and David. Dear Pop Pop to 9 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., A 19149 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers family prefers donations to Deer Meadows Benevolent Assoc., 8301 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19152 in his memory.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019
