OCZKOWSKI
JOHN F., SR.,
Died December 1, 2019, age 71. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Kelly); dear father of John (Rachel) Oczkowski, Jr., Teresa (Kenneth) Hartnett, Daniel (Debra) Oczkowski, and the late Joseph Oczkowski; loving grandfather of Rachel, Daniel, Megan, Joseph, Natalie, and John; great grandfather of Patrick and John; and brother of Agnes, Wanda, Carol, Anna, and Andrea. The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, 9 A.M. ROSE FUNERAL HOME, 2616 Bridge St. (Brides-burg), Phila. 19137. Memorial Service 10:30 A.M. Int. private.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019