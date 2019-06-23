|
|
QUIGLEY
DR. JOHN F. JR.
On June 19, 2019 of Ambler (formerly of Far Northeast Phila-Parkwood Manor). Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Boyle) Quigley. Dearest father of John F. Quigley III (Stephanie), Timothy E. Quigley (Nora), Daniel P. Quigley (Jackie Hindman) and Kathleen A. Currier. Brother of Kenneth Quigley, also survived by his 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 9 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Cross School, 144 E. Mt. Airy Avenue, Phila., PA 19119.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019