Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN QUIGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. JOHN F. QUIGLEY Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

DR. JOHN F. QUIGLEY Jr. Notice
QUIGLEY
DR. JOHN F. JR.


On June 19, 2019 of Ambler (formerly of Far Northeast Phila-Parkwood Manor). Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Boyle) Quigley. Dearest father of John F. Quigley III (Stephanie), Timothy E. Quigley (Nora), Daniel P. Quigley (Jackie Hindman) and Kathleen A. Currier. Brother of Kenneth Quigley, also survived by his 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Friday from 9 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Cross School, 144 E. Mt. Airy Avenue, Phila., PA 19119.
www.fluehr.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.