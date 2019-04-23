|
VOIGHT
JOHN F., JR.
Of Folcroft passed away peace-fully on April 19, 2019, at Little Flower Manor. He was a retiree of the Philadelphia Inquirer where he worked many years as a truck driver. After retire-ment, John spent his time making friends at the Folcroft Sunoco where he worked part time. He was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan, he loved the casino, painting and spending vacations at the shore with family- especially with his grandchildren and great grand-children.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Voight. John is survived by his loving daughters, Theresa Vitale (Anthony) and Linda Barrett (John); 4 grand-children, Anthony Vitale, Angela Fareri (Louis), Brianna and Gina Barrett; great-grandchildren, Louis and Nicholas Fareri.
Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, April 23rd, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019