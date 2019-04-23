Home

Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
JOHN VOIGHT
JOHN F. VOIGHT Jr.


1928 - 2019
JOHN F. VOIGHT Jr. Notice
VOIGHT
JOHN F., JR.


Of Folcroft passed away peace-fully on April 19, 2019, at Little Flower Manor. He was a retiree of the Philadelphia Inquirer where he worked many years as a truck driver. After retire-ment, John spent his time making friends at the Folcroft Sunoco where he worked part time. He was a devoted Philadelphia sports fan, he loved the casino, painting and spending vacations at the shore with family- especially with his grandchildren and great grand-children.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Voight. John is survived by his loving daughters, Theresa Vitale (Anthony) and Linda Barrett (John); 4 grand-children, Anthony Vitale, Angela Fareri (Louis), Brianna and Gina Barrett; great-grandchildren, Louis and Nicholas Fareri.
Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, April 23rd, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield.

cavanaghfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
