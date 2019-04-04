Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
JOHN FAY

JOHN FAY
FAY
JOHN
Passed away on April 2, 2019, and joins his wife Anna who passed away on June 18, 2017. They are both survived by their daughter Christina Lewis (Charles), and their grand-children Brian, Kevin, Alison, and Andrew. John is also survived by his sister Catherine Fay.
Family and friends are invited to John and Anna's Life Celebration on Friday, April 5th, from 10 – 11 A.M. at DECKER FUNERAL HOME, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA. Services will follow at 11 A.M. Interment service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 4, 2019
