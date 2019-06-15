Home

FELIZZI
JOHN, JR.
of Sun City West, AZ, formerly Gypsum, CO, and Palmyra, NJ, passed away on June 13, 2019 at Kent County General Hospital in Dover, DE. He was preceded in death by his parents , Mary and John Felizzi, originally of Philadelphia, PA. Survivors include his son Michael, daughter Francine, and three granddaughters. Also surviving are his brothers James and Marc and their families. A memorial service is pending. The family requests that any donations be made in his name to Delaware Hospice by visiting
www.delawarehospice.org/donate/
Published on Philly.com on June 15, 2019
