JOHN FRANCIS LUBIN Ph.D.

Age 92, of Newtown Square, PA, on April 22, 2019, United States Navy WW II Veteran.
John was a business and engineering administrator. He taught at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for over forty years and is an Emeritus Professor of Manage-ment. He served as Associate Dean of Wharton for over 12 years and was also Chairman of the Management Department. He served on the boards of directors of four New York Stock Exchange enterprises.
John was married for 69 years to his beloved wife, Jean (nee Dodge) Lubin; the loving uncle of Diana, James, Frank and Elizabeth, their spouses, their children, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory to USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagers-town, MD 21741-5030.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019
