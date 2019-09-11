|
|
McLAUGHLIN
JOHN FRANCIS
On Tuesday, August 27th, 2019,
passes away at age 71, at the U.S. Department Of Veteran Affairs Community Living Center, surrounded by family. John was born on Dec. 2, 1947, in Phila., PA to the late John and Bridget (Devaney) McLaughlin. He is survived by his three children: Timothy (Maria), Michael (Casie), Jennifer (Peter Yeager) and sister Mary (Joseph Morgan). He also leaves behind four grand-children: Sloane, Demi, Brock McLaughlin, and Morgan Yeager along with his faithful caregivers Lorraine and Amina. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was under the operational control of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received in combat.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 14th at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1218-20 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019