John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
JOHN FRANCIS McLAUGHLIN


1947 - 2019
JOHN FRANCIS McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN
JOHN FRANCIS


On Tuesday, August 27th, 2019,
passes away at age 71, at the U.S. Department Of Veteran Affairs Community Living Center, surrounded by family. John was born on Dec. 2, 1947, in Phila., PA to the late John and Bridget (Devaney) McLaughlin. He is survived by his three children: Timothy (Maria), Michael (Casie), Jennifer (Peter Yeager) and sister Mary (Joseph Morgan). He also leaves behind four grand-children: Sloane, Demi, Brock McLaughlin, and Morgan Yeager along with his faithful caregivers Lorraine and Amina. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was under the operational control of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received in combat.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 A.M. on Saturday, Sept. 14th at JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, 1218-20 Bethlehem Pike Flourtown, PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home.

www.murrayfueneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019
